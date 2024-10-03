Adani Group and Google Partner for Clean Energy Supply from World's Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Project in Gujarat

October 3, 2024

The Adani Group and search engine giant Google announced a collaboration on Thursday, October 3. The collaboration will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Gujarat's Khavda. According to a statement from Adani Group, the project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

With proven capabilities in delivering large-scale wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint. 

Adani plans to increase its focus on merchant and C&I segments to help decarbonise industries. This collaboration will help US-based tech giant Google achieve its 24x7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contributing to Google's sustainable growth in India, the statement read.

