Adani Group demanded deployment of central forces at its construction site in Vizhinajam: Kerala minister

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju on Saturday said that the Adani Group approached the High Court requesting the security cover of central forces in its port construction site in Vizhinjam.

"Adani Group approached the High Court requesting the security cover of central forces in its port construction site," the minister said while addressing the reporters and also added that the government should not oppose Adani Group's demand.

He further clarified that the state government did not seek the deployment of central forces to restore peace in Vizhinjam.

"It was not the state government that asked for central forces. The state government need not oppose Adani's demand for central forces.

Hitting out at the opposition of the state, Antony Raju said, "The opposition is trying to take political advantage from the protests at Vizhinjam. The opposition is trying to hijack the protest."

He also said that no minister called the protesters "terrorists" and the government has left the door open for discussion.

The fishermen have been protesting against the Adani port project, alleging that it was not a natural port and that if one goes inside, they can witness huge sand dunes dredged from the sea piled up.

On Sunday, the fishermen's protest turned violent and the Vizhinjam Police arrested five protesters and registered cases against the Arch Bishop and the auxiliary bishop of Thiruvananthapuram, as well as several priests for allegedly blocking trucks which led to a scuffle here. However, four of the five protesters were released later.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor