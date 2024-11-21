Adani Group First Reaction to Gautam Adani US Indictment, Calls 'Baseless'

Indian billionaire and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has faced a significant setback from the United States. Known for his extensive business empire spanning ports, airports, home utilities, and the energy sector, Adani is accused in a US court of defrauding investors and paying thousands of crores in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar power contracts.

The Adani Group has since issued a statement dismissing these allegations as baseless. "As stated by the US Department of Justice, charges in an indictment are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. We will employ all necessary legal avenues," said a spokesperson for the Adani Group.

Adani Group Spokesperson says, "The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied. As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, "the charges in the indictment are… pic.twitter.com/rSuxuHTFUo — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

The company affirmed its commitment to governance and transparency: "The Adani Group is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and compliance across all its operations. We assure our shareholders, partners, and employees that we are a law-abiding organization adhering to all legal regulations," the circular stated.

What Are the Allegations?

The court documents allege that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vineet S. Jain raised bribe amounts by misleading American and foreign investors and banks. Between 2020 and 2024, they reportedly conspired to pay $250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure government contracts for solar power projects. The indictment claims the project was estimated to generate over $2 billion in profits over 20 years.

Also Read | US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani and others in alleged Solar Energy contract bribery case.

Additionally, the indictment states that the accused obstructed a grand jury investigation, as well as probes by the FBI and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), into the bribery scheme. It also alleges that Sagar Adani used his phone to track bribe money and that the companies raised two syndicated loans amounting to approximately $200 million.