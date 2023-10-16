Adani Group Reacts To Allegations Against Mahua Moitra

A spokesperson for the Adani Group issued a statement on Monday, shedding light on grave allegations made by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.The lawyer recently filed a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), submitting a sworn affidavit that outlined what he described as "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy".The alleged conspiracy revolves around the actions of Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of the Hiranandani Group. The complaint claims that Moitra and Hiranandani orchestrated a plan to specifically target Gautam Adani and his conglomerate of companies through a series of parliamentary questions.

Post the complaint Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar making "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.This comes a day after Dubey wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker over the same matter, demanding the formation of an enquiry committee against the TMC MP. He has also sought Moitra's suspension from the House.

The Adani Group statement suggested that the lawyer's affidavit as part of this alleged quid pro quo arrangement, Moitra received bribes and a host of undue favors from Hiranandani.The Adani Group spokesperson also pointed out that this recent development lends credence to their earlier statement dated October 9, 2023.In that statement, the group had asserted that certain groups and individuals had been working diligently to tarnish the reputation, goodwill, and market standing of the Adani Group and its Chairman, Gautam Adani