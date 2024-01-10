Adani Group Will Invest Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore in Gujarat, Says Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani unveiled plans on Wednesday for a substantial investment exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat, primarily directed towards the establishment of a green energy park with a visual footprint discernible even from space. Addressing the audience at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he emphasized that this significant investment is expected to generate employment opportunities for one lakh individuals.

In his address, Adani commended Prime Minister Modi's extraordinary vision, highlighting Vibrant Gujarat as a stunning manifestation of grand ambition, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution. He credited the summit with igniting a nationwide movement, transforming India's industrial landscape as states competed and cooperated.

Of the Rs 55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent Rs 50,000 crore, he said. The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added.

Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165 per cent growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani said.