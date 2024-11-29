Adani Indictment Case: US Govt Did Not Inform India in Advance, Says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday, November 29, said the Indian government had not been informed in advance by the United States of Gautam Adani and others from the Adani Group's recent indictment, nor had it received any request to serve a summons or arrest warrant.

MEA also said that it a legal matter involving “private individuals and entities.” Replying to questions during the weekly MEA briefing, Jaiswal said the government saw the case as a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice.

"This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The Government of India was not informed in advance of the issue," said Jaiswal.

He said the government had not received any requests to serve summons or arrest warrants in the matter. He said such requests are examined on merits.

"We haven't had any conversation also about this matter with the US government... Any request by a foreign government for the service of a summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side. This a matter which pertains to private entities and Government of India, is not legally a part of it in any manner, at this point in time," he stated.