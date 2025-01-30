Adani Ports clocks 14 pc net profit growth in Q3, PAT crosses Rs 8,000 cr in 9 months of FY25

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 14 per cent net profit jump in the October-December quarter this fiscal (FY25) at Rs 2,518 crore, from Rs 2,208 crore in the same period last fiscal (FY24).

In the nine months of FY25, the flagship company of the Adani Group posted an impressive 32 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 8,038 crore from 6,089 crore in the same period of FY24.

The company also increased EBITDA guidance for FY25 to Rs 18,800-Rs 18,900 crore (from Rs 17,000-Rs 18,000 crore).

The revenue for the nine-month period in FY25, which ended December 31, grew 14 per cent and EBITDA grew 19 per cent, Adani Ports said in a statement.

“I am excited to share the fantastic momentum we have achieved during 9M FY25, driven by exceptional execution across three key areas of our business -- market share gains coupled with volume-price mix increase, traction in logistics vertical, and operational efficiencies along with technology-led gains,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

Operating revenue grew by 14 per cent (on-year) to Rs 22,590 crore. Ports revenue increased by 11 per cent to Rs 17,172 crore and logistics revenue increased by 22 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore.

“On the logistics front, in line with our commitment earlier in the year, we launched a new trucking platform, which is being integrated across the rest of the logistics value chain and will make us a true integrated Transport Utility,” he added.

APSEZ clocked 332 million metric tonnes (7 per cent increase year-on-year) cargo volume in the nine months this fiscal, led by growth in containers (+19 per cent), liquids and gas (+8 per cent) and dry and dry bulk cargo (iron ore, limestone, minerals, coking coal, etc.), partially offset by a decline in imported non-coking coal.

“We have also upgraded our FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-Rs 18,900 crore. Moreover, it is incredibly gratifying to be recognised by S&P Global CSA as one of the Top 10 companies globally in the transport industry. This prestigious recognition reflects our focus on imbibing sustainability across our operations,” said Gupta.

In November, Mundra handled 396 vessels and executed 845 vessel movements, making it the highest-ever monthly achievement by the port. Mundra Port also exported a record-breaking 5,405 cars in a single consignment during the month.

