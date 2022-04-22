Adar Poonawalla: Booster dose of covid-19 must amid rising covid cases

Covid cases have again started to rise in many countries. On the other hand, although the number of covid cases in India has decreased, the threat of covid cases reported in the last few days cannot be said to have been completely averted. The Center has now allowed all persons above 18 years of age to take booster dose.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala has expressed his views on the booster dose and vaccination campaign. “A booster dose of the corona preventive vaccine is required. This will keep people safe. Covid is changing its form from time to time and new variants are emerging, ”said Poonawala.

"It is a good thing that the government has reduced the gap between the two doses of the vaccine. We've been requesting a booster dose since December last year, but it was too late. This work needed to be done quickly. I am not criticizing the government, but the manner in which the regulators showed promptness and activism during the covid period should continue, "said Poonawala. He was speaking at the Times' India Economic Conclave.

“Indigenous vaccines have done well in covid period. The vaccination campaign in India is in a better position than in many developed countries. You do not need to take four to five booster doses like other people. You already have a delay in taking the booster dose. We know that the vaccine's immune system weakens after six months of vaccination. Booster doses can increase it. As a precautionary measure, we can give it to people and prevent them from getting hospitalized or getting seriously ill, ”he said.