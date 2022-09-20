Adarsh Agarwal of DPS Indirapuram scores 99.10% in CUET (UG)

New Delhi, Sep 20 Adarsh Agarwal of DPS Indirapuram has made his school proud in more ways than one. The 2021-22 batch student, who appeared for the first-ever CUET exam, has secured 99.10 per cent in the overall exam result while bagging a perfect 100 per cent in two CUET papers.

A total 21,159 students secured 100 percentile score in CUET (UG) 2022. Among them, 8,236 students secured 100 percentile score in English while 875 students secured 100 percentile score in Hindi. In Biology, Biotecnology, 1,319 students secured 100 percentile score, in Business Studies 1,669 and in Sanskrit 1,166 students secured 100 percentile score. Among them, 12,799 are female and 8,360 are male students.

Anousha Parashar, Adarsh Agarwal, Rakshit Sinha, Pooja Jain, Ananya Mishra, Jahnavi, Rakshita Ranga, Bhavika Keshwani, Khushi Sharma, Ishaan shahabadi, Mahalaxmi Swaminathan are among those, from across the country, who have scored 100 percentile in these exams.

Adarsh said that hard work and determination is the key to success.

Sangeeta Hajela, Principal, DPS Indirapuram, said, "Adarsh Agarwal has always been a persistent and passionate boy. He is hard-willed and never fails to astonish us with his results and performances. I extend my warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to him for making the school and his parents glow with pride."

