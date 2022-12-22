ADG Border Roads inspects Sela Tunnel Project works

ADG Border Roads Organisation (East) PKH Singh inspected the Sela Tunnel Project works which is in the final stage.

According to the official statement, Singh was briefed about the status of the project by Chief Engineer Vartak Brig Raman Kumar.

The Sela tunnel project, a bi-lane road tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet is at the final stage of completion.

ADG who was inspecting the site on Tuesday appreciated the site team for their efforts despite inclement weather and extremely challenging terrain.

He is also inspecting all other critical roads of west Kameng and Tawang during his current tour of the area.

"BRO is steadfast in its effort for forward connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh and the progress is being monitored at the highest levels," the official said.

According to the officials, the pass promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

The Sela tunnel being constructed at an altitude of 13,500 feet on a strategically key road in Arunachal Pradesh will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang and ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

It is being excavated below 4,200 meters of Sela Pass and promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang.

( With inputs from ANI )

