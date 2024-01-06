Aditya L1 Update: ISRO’s First Sun Mission Successfully Injected Into Final Orbit; PM Modi Congratulates Indian Scientists

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved its first success of 2024 by successfully entering the designated orbit on Saturday. The culmination of this ambitious journey, which began over four months ago from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad, marks a noteworthy achievement for India in the field of space exploration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared this information, extending congratulations to the ISRO team for their successful mission.

Prime Minister Modi expressed in a tweet, "India achieves another milestone as the nation's first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, successfully reaches its destination. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our scientists in undertaking one of the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this extraordinary feat. Our commitment to exploring new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity remains steadfast."



