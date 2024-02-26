Advancing Aatmanirbharta: Adani Defence & Aerospace inaugurates South Asia’s largest ammunition & missiles complex

Kanpur, Feb 26 In a landmark achievement for India’s defence sector, two mega facilities to manufacture ammunition and missiles by Adani Defence & Aerospace, India’s leading private sector defence manufacturer, were inaugurated on Monday.

The cutting-edge facilities, which are first of their kind in the private sector in India, will provide a significant impetus to the nation’s self-reliance and technological advancements in the field of defence.

The facilities -- South Asia’s largest -- were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in the presence of Chief of Army Staff, Gen Manoj Pande, Lt Gen N.S. Raja Subramani, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla amid senior dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence and the Uttar Pradesh government, who acknowledged and lauded Adani Defence’s efforts and contributions in creating differentiated capabilities towards strengthening the state and the country.

The unveiling of the facilities coincided with the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike -- ‘Operation Bandar’ -- a historic operation by the Indian Air Force that was a testimony to India’s strategic assertiveness over external threats.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility in Kanpur is set to become one of the largest integrated ammunition manufacturing complexes. It will produce high-quality small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and the police.

The facility has started rolling out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds estimated at 25 per cent of India’s annual requirement.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adityanath said, “This is a moment of great pride. The facility is a testimony to Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse and our commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

"Adani Defence & Aerospace has made the largest investment in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, which will play a crucial role in developing a vibrant defence ecosystem. It is encouraging to see the commencement of operations within 18 months of allocating the land. It will be a proud moment when ammunition and missiles produced in these facilities will help secure the nation.”

Emphasising the need for self-reliance in missiles and ammunition, Gen Manoj Pande said, “Recent geopolitical events have reemphasised the need for a reliable supply from internal sources for ammunition in preparedness for a long-drawn conflict.

"Such large investments and willingness of Adani Defence & Aerospace to indigenise critical technologies have built confidence in the users to depend on the Indian private industry for strategic military supplies. This complex is a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Adani Defence & Aerospace is the flagship defence company of the Adani Group. It is also focused on developing and offering unique capabilities across the unmanned segment, counter drones, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and cyber defence.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The establishment of these ammunition and missiles complexes represents a leap forward in our quest for self-reliance. With a planned investment of over Rs 3,000 crore, its impact extends far beyond the defence sector.

"It will create over 4,000 jobs, with five times the multiplier effect on MSMEs and the local ecosystem benefiting from it indirectly. We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are inclusive and sustainable, fostering growth while preserving the environment for generations to come.”

The ammunition complex started operations in less than two years of its announcement by the Adani Group during the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit in 2022.

An industry 4.0 facility, it has state-of-the-art automation ensuring highest standards in quality, safety and reliability using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Further, being a PESO certified complex, it will also house explosive handling facilities for missiles and precision-guided munitions.

