African Grey Parrots seized from circus in Bengal

Kolkata, May 20 In a late night raid on Friday, the police recovered three African Grey Parrots from the possession of the authorities of Tarzan Circus in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

The birds have been shifted to a safe and spacious aviary with the help of the state's principal chief conservator of forests, a PETA India representative said.

"These days, children are increasingly becoming aware that the use of animals in circus involves cruelty and hence they are choosing other forms of entertainment. If circus authorities want to remain relevant, they will have to modernise and go animal-free, using only willing adult human performers," the PETA India representative added.

