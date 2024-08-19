African Swine Fever in Mizoram: ASF Outbreak Results In the Death Of 28,350 Pigs

The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram continues to devastate local pig farmers and rearers, with over 10,050 pigs dead and more than 18,300 culled since February. This persistent issue has led to substantial financial losses, estimated between Rs 23 and 25 crore. Despite a recent decline in the ratio of pig deaths and culling, the ASF outbreak remains ongoing in several districts.The ASF, which is highly contagious among pigs and has a severe mortality rate, does not affect humans. The first case of ASF this year was detected on February 9 in Leithum village, Champhai district, near the Myanmar border. Since then, the disease has spread to both government and private farms, as well as homes in over 170 villages across six districts: Aizawl, Champhai, Lunglei, Saitual, Khawzawl, and Serchhip.

The ASF first appeared near Mizoram in 2021, resulting in the death of 33,420 pigs and piglets. In 2022, the disease claimed 12,800 pigs and piglets, and in 2023, 1,040 pigs. The first confirmed ASF case in Mizoram was reported in mid-March 2021 from Lungsen village in Lunglei district, near the Bangladesh border. Since then, the outbreak has reoccurred annually. To prevent the spreading of the ASF virus, the department has barred the supply of pigs, piglets and pork from the infected areas. The AHV department officials said that the state government also banned the import of pigs and piglets from neighbouring states and countries where often ASF infestations are being reported. They said that the outbreak of ASF mostly occurs when the climate begins to warm up and pre-monsoon rain commences in the state. The government has provided compensation to several hundred families for the loss of pigs due to the disease. According to experts, the outbreak of ASF may have been caused by pigs or pork brought from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the adjoining states of the northeast.

