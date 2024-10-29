AFSPA not require in Nagaland as ceasefire pact with Naga groups is active: Cong

Kohima, Oct 29 Nagaland state Congress President and lone Lok Sabha member S. Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday said that the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) is not necessary for Nagaland as the ceasefire agreements between the Centre and various Naga groups exist and the peace talks are in progress.

While addressing the 78th Foundation Day of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), an apex youth and students’ body representing Naga communities in four states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, Jamir said that the AFSPA should be removed from the entire state.

The NSF was founded in 1945 to advocate for the protection of the rights of students and Naga communities.

Jamir said that several Naga groups including NSCN (IM) have been in a ceasefire with the government since 1997, and ongoing talks with the Centre aimed to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue.

“Amidst the ceasefire and the ongoing parleys, there is no need for the AFSPA in Nagaland,” the parliamentarian said and urged the people concerned to raise their voices against the special law and also to press the state government to approach the Union Government to revoke the Act from Nagaland immediately.

The Congress leader requested the past, present and senior leaders of NSF not to deviate from the welfare of Nagas, the organisation’s main motto.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently extended the AFSPA in certain districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months with effect from October 1.

Many political parties, NGOs, and civil society organisations, including the influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO), Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, the All Naga Students' Association, and the United Naga Council in the northeastern region have been demanding complete repeal of AFSPA.

The AFSPA gives special powers to the armed forces to take stringent steps and undertake raids in any place where the act is enforced without any prior permission or order.

The MP (Lok Sabha) has urged all Nagaland residents to reclaim their resource rights under Article 371A, which grants the state special provisions for land and resource ownership.

Noting about Nagaland’s lagging in higher education infrastructure, the MP called on the NSF leaders to rally for improved educational opportunities.

Jamir also noted recruitment issues for postal and Central government jobs, citing language barriers as a significant hurdle for Naga candidates.

He appealed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to recognise Naga languages to be used as third languages for state candidates, allowing them to compete more effectively in central government recruitment.

