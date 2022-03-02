After 2 year Covid break, TN announces schedule for Class 10 & 12 exams

Chennai, March 2 Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday said that the board exams for Class 12 students will commence from May 5. He said that exams for Class 11 students will be conducted from May 9 and those for Class 10 on May 6.

The minister, while speaking to mediapersons said, "The public exams for Class 12 students will take place from May 5 to May 28. The Class 11 public examinations will be held from May 9 to May 31 and public examinations for Class 10 students will be held from May 6 to May 30."

He also said that the practical exams for Class 10, 11, and 12 will commence from April 25.

It may be noted that public exams were not held for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Poyyamozhi also said, "Tentatively the public exam results for Class 12 students will be announced on June 23. Class 10 students will get their results on June 17 and results for Class 11 students will be announced on July 7."

The minister said that the results may either be announced slightly earlier or later than these dates.

The state education minister said, "I would like to reiterate what the Chief Minister has said to the students to take up the examinations. Let them study with joy and write the exams for their satisfaction."

Poyyamozhi also said that final exams for Class 6 to 9 in government-aided and matriculation schools following the state common board syllabus will be held from May 5 to May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor