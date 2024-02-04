After CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police at Minister Atishi’s Residence Over ‘MLA Poaching’ Allegation

The crime branch of the Delhi Police visited the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday to serve her a notice in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) allegations that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs. Reports indicate that Atishi was not at home when the crime branch team arrived, but they waited for her arrival. If she did not appear, the notice was intended to be served to Atishi's Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The development comes after a five-hour drama the previous day, during which the Delhi Police served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, directing him to respond within three days regarding the AAP's claims. The crime branch has asked Kejriwal to disclose the names of AAP MLAs allegedly approached by the BJP.

On Friday, a similar incident occurred at Kejriwal's residence, where the crime branch team arrived to serve him a notice related to the ongoing probe. Kejriwal expressed sympathy for the police officers in a post on X, stating that they were being involved in drama instead of focusing on their duty to prevent crime in Delhi.

Without naming any party or leader, Kejriwal mentioned in the post that "political bosses" were inquiring about which AAP MLAs were contacted for defection. Last week, Kejriwal had alleged on X that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven AAP MLAs to quit the party, aiming to topple his government.

Following Kejriwal's claims, Delhi Minister Atishi held a press conference, accusing the BJP of launching "Operation Lotus 2.0" in Delhi. She asserted that a similar attempt was made last year to poach AAP MLAs by offering them money, which ultimately failed.

In response to these allegations, a delegation from the Delhi BJP, led by its chief Virender Sachdeva, met with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on January 30, urging a thorough investigation into the matter.