After completing 91 years, Jabalpur's Lala Ramswaroop Panchang popular in foreign lands

Jabalpur, Jan 12 It won't be wrong to say that Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur-based Lala Ramswaroop Panchang, the Hindu calendar, which has completed 91 years of journey, has become an integral part of the life of people across the country.

The most trusted yearly calendar now has started making a strong presence in foreign lands, including the US, the UK, the UAE and almost every part of the world wherever Indian families are living, said Prahlad Agrawal, who is the owner of Lala Ramswaroop calendar.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, sharing the successful journey for more than nine decades of this calendar, Lala Ramswaroop Agrawal's son Prahlad Agrawal said that his father had started this calendar from his home district Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in 1934.

"In the past 91 years, the Lala Ramswaroop calendar has reached almost every home from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and for a few years, it has also started making a presence in several overseas countries. People are sending this calendar to their children wherever they are living, and this is the reason, it has made a strong presence across the world," he added.

Prahlad Agrawal said that it was initially started as a pamphlet, having information about Hindu 'tithis' and 'nakshatras' and used to distribute to the people in Jabalpur free of cost.

The number of copies and content continued to increase as per the demand from the people, and it has become the most trusted Hindu Panchang in the country.

"After growing demand of the Panchang, for the first time, my father decided to publish as many as 500 copies. All copies were sold out within a few days, which probably made him work more on it year after year. Gradually, it became our business," he added.

Agrawal also added that for this 12-page calendar (one page is dedicated for one month), he works for the entire 365 days to collect every single information added to it.

"This is not just a calendar but the trust of millions of people. Hence, we try to provide accurate information to maintain that faith," he said.

The calendar is designed to make it accessible to the common man as it guides astrological almanack and for practising Hindu festivals.

Agrawal said that the Lala Ramswaroop calendar had started publishing about digital arrests around 10 years ago when the people were not aware of it.

The Lala Ramswaroop Panchang includes information such as 'Tithi' (Hindu date), 'Vara' (days of the week), 'Nakshatra' (group of stars), 'Yoga' (auspicious moment), and 'Karan' (half of the Tithi).

