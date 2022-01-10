After continuous rain, Delhi-NCR wakes up to foggy morning

New Delhi, Jan 10 After more than two days of continuous rain, residents of Delhi-NCR on Monday woke up to a foggy morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has pegged the maximum and minimum temperatures at 17 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6, three notches above the normal, both Palam and Lodhi Garden's registered 9.4 degrees.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi received a cumulative rainfall of 15 mm in the last 24 hours.

The persistent rainfall that battered the national capital since Friday night broke a record for the highest rainfall for January.

The Palam observatory had recorded 47.6 mm rainfall for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, which the IMD said was the second-highest for data between 1959 till 2022 for the month of January.

As the IMD had predicted beforehand, it was the Western Disturbance (WD) that had brought in copious amounts of rainfall not just in Delhi-NCR but across northwest India.

WDs are more frequent and stronger in the winter season. As a result, rain and snowfall in the Himalayas is restricted to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, which may extend to Madhya Pradesh, as happened this year.

But sometimes, a stronger WD also extends all the way up to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and parts of Nepal.

As per its weekly prediction, Delhi will have a clear sky with moderate to normal fog.

The maximum and minimum temperatures this entire week will hover around 20 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor