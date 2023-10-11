After court's intervention, Delhi realtor booked for duping man of over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against a realtor for allegedly cheating a person of more than Rs one crore after selling him a flat in north Delhi which was later demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), an official said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR accessed by IANS,complainant Masud Alam alleged that builder Mohd. Gulfam Qureshi in collusion with property owner Anshul Goel duped him of Rs 1,36,00,000 in the garb of selling a property situated in Model Basti, Bara Hindu Rao.

The real owner of the property represented that he has all the sanctions and permissions to develop the property as per rules and bylaws from the local authorities.

Qureshi further represented that he has extensive goodwill and experience in building construction lines and is a man of reputation in the field and will develop the property including the third floor with all fitting, fixtures, flooring etc. within a time-bound manner, the FIR stated.

After making the payment, on September 9, 2021, the complainant visited the property and was completely shocked to learn that it had been sealed by the MCD.

“Thereafter, the team from Municipal Corporation came and demolished the superstructure as well as floors of the entire property including floor and ceiling of complainant's third floor,” the FIR registered on October 7, 2023, added.

The matter came to light after an application was filed in a Delhi court. On September 27, the court directed the Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi to file a conclusive status report.

Recently, the Delhi Police informed the court that they had registered an FIR in connection with the matter.

The matter is in Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur court where Sumit Gehlot, the counsel for the complainant, had submitted that the builder and the owner sold a flat in Delhi to his client, Masud Alam, without the requisite permission and it was later demolished by the MCD.

Alam paid a total amount of Rs 1,08,50,000 for the flat from August 2019 to July 2021.

The FIR was lodged against the duo under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

