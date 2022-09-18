After decades of neglect, Sanoth village lake turns into recreation spot

New Delhi, Sep 18 The beautification and rejuvenation of a lake in Sanoth village in Delhi's Bawana area, which had been dry for years, is now being carried out by the Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The rejuvenation of the lake, spread over six acres, will not only help recharge the groundwater, but will also create an 'ecosystem' in the region.

Presently, the rejuvenation work of around 50 such lakes which have lost their identity is underway in the national capital, which would help combat the problem of water shortage.

The rejuvenation work in Sanoth is in its last phase. Once completed, it would not just emerge as a beautiful tourist spot, but will also solve the problem of the inhabitants, who have to go elsewhere to perform the Chhath puja.

Artifacts related to education for children have also been made on the boundary wall of the lake. Similarly, a place has been earmarked for birds, which will be difficult for humans to reach.

Washrooms have also been built on the banks of the lake and arrangements are being made to clean the dirty water through sewage treatment plant (STP) before it is released in the lake.

In fact, 1 MLD of recycled water from Ghogha drain, purified through natural STP present there, will be used to revive the lake.

The natural STP at Ghoga drain is based on the wetland system and treats the dirty water without electricity.

The capacity of this STP will also be increased soon so that the lake remains full of clean water throughout the year.

All these works are being done in an environment-friendly manner. As soon as the project is completed, it will be opened for tourists.

Experts' help is being taken to beautify the lake.

The lake will have facilities like playground for children, picnic spots, walkways, Chhath puja ghat and a gym for the general public.

