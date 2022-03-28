After Delhi, now AAP decides to provide doorstep ration delivery in Punjab

The AAP government has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the beneficiaries, in Punjab also as it was first started in Delhi. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday said, “Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver at that time. It is an optional scheme."

However, in four states BJP retained its power, i.e in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa. Likewise in Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party defeated Congress with a large margin and took the power, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Minister of Punjab now. However, big and powerful leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh, and Charanjit Singh Channi have lost the elections badly.

Also, in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party showed immense growth in votes but still won't be able to defeat BJP. And Yogi Adtiyanath has become the first-ever CM who retain the power in UP twice. Talking about Goa firstly the CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in the Squeliem constituency but in mid-day, he show how manage to reach the numbers and retain power again, on the other hand, Utpal Parrikar who left BJP in the elections and decided to contest independently has lost the elections. Speaking on Manipur and Uttarakhand in the beginning only the results was quite clear the BJP is going to win the assembly elections in 2022.

