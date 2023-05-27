After FIR against him, director Sanoj Mishra says film "The Diary of West Bengal" is based on well-researched facts

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 27 : Sanoj Mishra, director of the Hindi film "The Diary of West Bengal," who received a notice from the West Bengal police for allegedly defaming West Bengal, said that his intention is not to malign the image of the state and his film is based on well-researched facts.

"My intention is not to malign the image of the state. We have shown only facts in the film which are well-researched. Our film is based on the politics of appeasement which is going on the state just for votes."

"After launch of the trailer of the movie, Bengal police registered a case against me. West Bengal is trying to arrest me by any means and wants to send me jail, where anything can happen to me."

Mishra also appealed to Prime Minister and Home Minister to take cognizance of the matter so that people like him do not get unnecessarily harassed.

Director Sanoj Mishra has been served a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC for questioning on May 30 at Amherst Street Police Station in West Bengal. FIR has been registered under various sections of IPC, IT Act and Cinematography Act regarding this film.

The Diary of West Bengal is produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh and written and directed by Sanoj Mishra. The film is said to be based on true events of mass killings and rapes linked with West Bengal.

