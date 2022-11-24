After Jama Masjid admin bans women's entry, DCW issues notice to Imam

New Delhi, Nov 24 Taking an unprecedented step, the administration of Delhi's historic Jama Masjid has banned the entry of women in the mosque. The Jama Masjid administration has issued an order prohibiting the entry of solitary or group of girls in the mosque.

The Jama Masjid administration has placed sign boards outside the mosque that reads in Hindi, "Entering into the mosque for one girl or girls alone is prohibited". The sign boards have been installed outside each of the mosque's three entrances.

However, no restriction has been imposed on married couples or family entering into the mosque. An other sign board reads, "The video making with the music is banned in the Jama Masjid".

Taking a strict step on the discrimination in the name of gender, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that this is a shameful decision and against the constitution.

"Today Shahi Imam has placed a board outside the historic Jama Masjid that the girls are not allowed to enter inside the mosque from now onwards. This is a shameful and against the constitution. What they think that this is Iran or Iraq? As much as a man has the right to worship, so also a woman.

Terming this as 'Talibani' behaviour, Maliwal said that a notice has been issued to the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid. "The decision to stop the entry of women in Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this. In any way, the ban will be removed," the DCW Chief said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor