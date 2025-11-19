After NDA meet today, Nitish Kumar to meet Governor, stake claim for new govt

Patna, Nov 19 After its sweeping victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the NDA has convened a meeting of its legislative party on Wednesday.

Ahead of this, the NDA’s two biggest alliance partners -- the BJP and the JD(U) -- will hold separate meetings in Patna to finalise their strategy for the joint legislative party meeting and the formation of the next government.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for November 20 and will be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

Preparations for the event are underway on a grand scale, with security arrangements and stage construction already in progress.

The meeting of JD(U) legislators will be held at 11 a.m. at the residence of Minister Shravan Kumar, while a separate meeting of the BJP will also be held at the party's state headquarters in Patna.

Following these two meetings, a joint meeting of the NDA legislative party will be held in the Central Hall of the Assembly at 3.30 pm, during which Nitish Kumar will be formally elected as the leader of the NDA legislative party.

After being elected, Nitish Kumar will proceed to Raj Bhavan and formally stake his claim to form the government.

On November 20, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, marking a historic milestone in Bihar politics.

The oath-taking event is being organised as a grand celebration. Among the high-profile attendees will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from multiple states, senior NDA leaders, and dignitaries will be present.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Gandhi Maidan to personally inspect the arrangements.

He was accompanied by key NDA leaders, including Samrat Chaudhary and Nitin Naveen, along with senior officials, including Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, and several officials overseeing the preparations.

The preparation is in full swing to ensure the ceremony takes place smoothly and with grandeur. The NDA leaders are expecting approximately three lakh people will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

