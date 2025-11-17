After rain alert AIADMK defers today's protest against DMK's SIR misconduct to Nov 20

Chennai, Nov 17 The AIADMK has postponed its planned protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, following a heavy rain alert issued by the Chennai Meteorological Department.

The demonstration, originally scheduled for Monday, was organised to condemn what the party alleges are serious irregularities committed by ruling DMK functionaries during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

In a statement, the AIADMK said the protest was intended to highlight mounting complaints from various parts of the city about the conduct of DMK cadre during the voter verification process.

According to the party, several of its local units have reported that DMK members have been interfering with the verification work by influencing officials, creating obstacles for genuine voters, and attempting to manipulate the inclusion or deletion of names in the electoral rolls.

The AIADMK had planned to bring together its district secretaries, area organisers, and cadres to stage the protest at Rajarathinam Stadium as a public show of dissent and to urge the Election Commission to step in immediately.

The party had also planned to demand stronger oversight across Chennai’s Assembly constituencies to ensure that the electoral roll revision takes place in a free, fair, and transparent manner without political interference.

However, with the Chennai Meteorological Department warning of the possibility of heavy rain in parts of the city due to a weather system active over the Bay of Bengal, the AIADMK said it was compelled to defer the event.

The party noted that the likelihood of intense rainfall and possible disruption to public movement made it inadvisable to hold a large gathering.

Clarifying that the protest has only been postponed and not cancelled, the AIADMK announced that the demonstration will now be held on the 20th of this month at the same venue near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore.

Party leaders urged cadres to remain prepared for the rescheduled event and reiterated their commitment to exposing what they describe as systematic violations by DMK functionaries during the special voter roll verification exercise.

AIADMK sources said they hope the Election Commission will take note of the allegations and strengthen monitoring systems to ensure that the SIR process remains transparent and free of political pressure. Senior party leaders and district representatives are expected to participate in the protest on November 20.

