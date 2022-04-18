After SC cancels Ashish Mishra's bail, BKU's Rakesh Tikait hopes farmers will get justice

Hailing the Supreme Court's ruling to cancel the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that he has faith in the judiciary and hoped that farmers will soon get justice.

Speaking toin Muzaffarnagar, Tikait said, "The Supreme Court felt that the facts were not presented by the Uttar Pradesh government, hence cancelled the bail plea. We have trust in the judiciary and hope that in coming times farmers will get justice."

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured a fair trial in the case.

"The court had granted him bail and today the court has cancelled it. Judiciary works independently. Uttar Pradesh CM has assured a fair trial in this case," said Yadav.

Kin of a farmer who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence thanked the Supreme Court for taking the 'right decision' and expressed full faith in the judiciary, hoping that the culprits shall be punished.

Jagdeep Singh, son of a deceased farmer said, "I'm thankful to the court for taking the right decision. We've full trust in the judiciary as it will punish culprits no matter if anyone is a Union minister's son or not."

"I thank SC for giving justice. I also thank the lawyers for putting the case strongly. Our trust in the judiciary has been further increased," said Pawan Kashyap, Brother of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap while lauding the court's decision.

The apex court today cancelled the bail granted to the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and directed him to surrender within a week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana set aside the Allahabad High Court which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

The top court held that the Allahabad High Court order is not sustainable. The top court also observed that victims were not heard while considering the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court remanded the matter back to the Allahabad High Court to hear the issue afresh.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in violence on October 3, 2020, in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Ashish Mishra is a prime accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

