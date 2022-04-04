After tomatoes price falls to Rs 2 per kg, farmers in Tamil Nadu throw crops on roadside

After the price of tomatoes fell suddenly to figures as low as Rs 2 per kilogram, farmers from Tamil Nadu threw their harvest on the roadside. Earlier the price of tomatoes was between Rs 100 and Rs 15 that's the reason the farmer's cultivated tomatoes in large quantities. But now as the price has fallen, the farmers are unable to shoulder the cost of labor and transportation.

As a result, the harvested tomatoes were thrown on the roadside and eaten by cattle and monkeys.

However, farmers said that such losses could be avoided if the government provided a minimum support price. And to avoid such losses further farmers from Palacode, Marandahalli, Aroor, and Pappireddipatti in Tamil Nadu decided not to cultivate tomatoes.

