After turmoil and truce in 2021, will the New Year ring in some good news for Pilot?

Jaipur, Dec 31 The Rajasthan Congress saw it all in the year 2021 a face-off between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. When the party seemed to be headed for a split, the Congress high command managed a truce, and Gehlot and Sachin finally were able to strike a balance which was reflected in the cabinet expansion in the state.

Those leaders who were removed from the state cabinet during the rebellion were inducted again, which sent a strong message to the workers that the high command had lent ears to Pilot's demands.

As Gehlot convinced Pilot with his balancing equations, the latter was seen smiling later at the dinner hosted at the Chief Minister's residence a day before the national rally against inflation was organised in Jaipur.

After a few days, Pilot sang the Bollywood song 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' in a private programme.

The political pandits decoded the message being given via the song and hinted that Pilot is here to stay.

In fact, even the Congress workers from the Gehlot camp whispered through political corridors that Pilot, without position and post, is continuing to win millions of hearts and he is here to stay for a long time.

While Gehlot was seen celebrating the third anniversary of his government with inaugurations and foundation laying of 3,700 development works in just two days, Pilot was seen busy with visits across the state and outside the state with leaders of party high command.

His videos can be seen trending as he smashed records in safa-tying, in making a high jump to stand on his vehicle and a wave for his followers and his singing the 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' continues to be discussed across the corridors, in political and non-political lobbies.

His bungalow can be seen bustling with crowds who visit him from different corners of the state and nation.

The party high command also knows that Pilot rules many hearts across the nation and hence is being sent to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and southern states too for campaigning.

So, while the 2021 saw the turmoil and truce in the Congress in 2021, will it bring in something new and exciting for Pilot in the year 2022, is one of most frequently asked questions among the political circles in Rajasthan.

