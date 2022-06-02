After UP and MP, Uttarakhand declares Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free

After Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that the Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar-starrer will be tax-free in the state.

"We've decided to make the film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state", said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Declaring, the film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Based on the life of the great warrior Prithviraj Chauhan, we have decided to make the film "Samrat Prithviraj" starring Shri @akshaykumar ji tax-free in Madhya Pradesh so that more and more youth can know about the great emperor which will increase love for their motherland."

"We announce that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie," Chouhan told ANI.

The tax-free announcement first came from the Yogi Adityanath government after a special screening of the movie was held for the Yogi cabinet on Thursday.

The film's lead pair of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar were present at the special screening alongside director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah also attended a special screening of the film. Seeing the film, the Home Minister was elated and praised the cast and producers.

He said, "As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India's cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians."Shah revealed that after 13 years, he has seen a film in a theatre with his family. "I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film," the Home Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of the film to our culture and women empowerment, Amit Shah said, "The film firmly displays the political power and freedom of women to make choices in the medieval period.

Notably, this film will release in theatres on June 3. For the first time, 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be seen in this film with Akshay Kumar. This is Manushi's debut film. This film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

( With inputs from ANI )

