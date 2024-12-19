After uproar by SP members, UP Assembly adjourned indefinitely

Lucknow, Dec 19 The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly were adjourned indefinitely on Thursday following disruptions by Samajwadi Party (SP) members. The uproar arose from a statement made by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Samajwadi Party legislators entered the Assembly carrying a portrait of Dr Ambedkar and raised slogans, causing disruption. Despite repeated appeals from Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana for calm and constructive participation, the SP members persisted in their protest. Amid the chaos, the supplementary budget was passed without discussion, and the House was adjourned indefinitely.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna criticised the SP members, accusing them of deliberately obstructing the Assembly’s functioning. He said, "They came with the intent to disrupt proceedings and avoid meaningful discussion." The supplementary budget was passed unanimously, with the Speaker declaring its approval amidst the pandemonium.

The Speaker also addressed the Opposition’s reluctance to discuss the Kumbh Mela, stating, "Kumbh is not on the Opposition’s agenda. They don’t want it to be discussed. But it is my duty to ensure the House debates the supplementary budget."

Talking about the great importance of the Kumbh Mela, Finance Minister Khanna highlighted its cultural importance. "Over 40 crore people are expected to attend the Kumbh. Such a grand event has no parallel in the world. Avoiding a discussion on it is an insult to our culture and Sanatani values," he remarked.

In contrast, SP MLA Atul Pradhan staged a protest outside the Assembly, sitting under Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Hazratganj. Pradhan had been expelled from the session on Wednesday following a heated exchange with the Speaker.

Speaking on the issue of Dr Ambedkar’s legacy, Finance Minister Khanna asserted that the BJP had shown the greatest respect for him by establishing Panch Teerth (five sacred places) in his honour. "The Opposition, on the other hand, has disrespected Dr Ambedkar by altering the Preamble of the Constitution he drafted," he added.

The Assembly Speaker reiterated the need to respect Dr Ambedkar’s contributions while urging the Opposition to focus on key issues like farmers’ welfare. "Everyone respects Baba Saheb. The entire state is watching. I appeal to the Opposition to respect his legacy and engage in meaningful discussions."

