'Agneepath' recruitment to start from June 24

The central government's 'Agnipath Yojana' is being opposed all over the country. Today marks the third day in a row that protests against the plan have begun. Meanwhile, a lot of information has come out about this scheme. Army Chief General Manoj Pandey said on Friday that the recruitment process would begin soon. It has been decided to increase the age limit from 21 to 23 years under the Agnipath scheme in 2022. The recruitment process will start from next Friday i.e. 24th June.

General Pandey said that this year it has been decided to increase the age limit in the scheme to two years. The recruitment process will start soon. The Chief of Army Staff appealed to the youth to take advantage of the opportunity to join the Indian Army as 'Agniveer'. "The decision to raise the age limit will provide an opportunity for many of our enthusiastic and patriotic youth," the army chief said in a statement. The recruitment schedule will be announced soon.



Violent protests over the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces continued across Bihar on Friday with agitators disrupting rail and road traffic and setting the Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express and Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express trains on fire.

Several organisations have given a 72-hour ultimatum to the Modi government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme or else they will intensify the agitation and call for Bharat Bandh.