Agneepath Scheme ignites agitation; youth protests in several districts of Bihar

There has been widespread opposition to the Agneepath scheme implemented by the central government for military service. The agitation against the scheme had erupted in Bihar on Wednesday. Since then, agitation has erupted in many districts. An agitation also took place in Gurugram in Haryana today. Protesting students and youths have blocked the road on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram. However, the agitation in Bihar has taken a violent turn and there have been incidents of arson in some places.

The central government has announced the Agneepath scheme. According to the plan, the Indian Army will recruit soldiers for four years. About 25 percent of them will be enlisted in the army for the next 15 years. There has been strong opposition to the central government's plan.

In Bihar's Chapra district, a student train was set on fire by agitating students and youths near Chapra junction. Students preparing for army recruitment took to the streets in Jehanabad and Nawada. There seems to be great resentment among students in Nawada against contract jobs in the Indian Army. At Prajatantra Chowk in Nawada, students chanted slogans against the central government. Students preparing for military recruitment in Saharsa staged a rally on Thursday morning. Some even attacked the coaches of Rajdhani Express with sticks. This created an atmosphere of fear among the passengers.

Protesters also rioted in Ara district. Protesters vandalized Ara railway station. In Begusarai too, youths have protested against the central government's plan by burning tyres.

The flames of agitation in Bihar are beginning to be felt in Haryana. In Gurugram, students blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway. This Rasta Roko movement has been started in Palwal.

On Wednesday, there were protests in some places, including Buxar and Muzaffarnagar in Bihar. After that the agitation continued even today.

In Rajasthan too, youths had protested against the scheme. On Wednesday afternoon, protesting students blocked the road on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway. 10 protesting youths were arrested in this case.

The students have objected that the scheme announced by the central government is wrong. The central government will only enlist in the army for four years, after which it will ask for retirement.

After four years of service, 25 per cent will be given permanent jobs in the army. However, the question arises as to what option the 75 per cent firefighters who have passed 10th and 12th will have. After retiring from the service for four years, the central government will provide service fund of around Rs 12 lakh to these youths. However, the question arises as to what plan the government has to provide alternative employment to these youth.

