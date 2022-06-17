Agnipath scheme: Govt explans what lies ahead for India’s new Agniveers after their four-year tenure

The government earlier this week rolled out the Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers for the Army, Navy and Air Force. The main goals behind launching the scheme are to lower the age profile of the armed forces and stem the ballooning pension bills. The scheme was launched as more money was being spent on salaries and pensions than on the much-needed modernisation of the armed forces. Under the scheme, youth aged between 17.5 years to 21 years will be recruited directly from educational institutions or via recruitment rallies. They will be recruited under a contract. They will be subjected to a 6-month rigorous training regime and 3.5 years of active service.

What will an Agniveer do after 4 years of Agnipath Yojana? Well, a lot! Take a look… #BharatKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/L8OVsuvzAH — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 16, 2022

After four years of being in the armed forces, only 25 percent of the most driven and best performing soldiers will be offered to extend their stay with the forces for 15 years. These soldiers will be called Agniveers. The government plans to recruit around 40,000 soldiers via the new system.Amid increasing protest across the country, the Centre on Thursday released a list of things that 'Agniveers'- people who will get recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme- can opt for after they have served in either the Army, the Navy or the Air Force.The introduction of the scheme, which has triggered nationwide protests by armed forces aspirants, has raised questions as to what Agniveers will do after they have completed their four years of service.

Here what Agniveers can look out for under the new scheme

Those who quit the armed forces after four years will get a financial package of ₹12 lakh.

Agniveers who aspire to be entrepreneurs will get priority under bank loan schemes.

Those wishing to study further will get a Class 12 equivalent certificate and bridging course (of choice) for further studies.

Agniveers who wish to work after completion of their service under the Agnipath scheme will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Assam Rifles and police and allied forces in several states.

The Centre said that Agniveers will be provided “tangible skills and work experience” in different facets including engineering, mechanics, law and order etc. “Major companies and sectors have announced they will prefer hiring a skilled and disciplined Agniveer,” it added.

