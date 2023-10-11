Agniveer dies due to bullet injury along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Oct 11 An Agniveer was killed due to bullet injury along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that Sepoy (Agniveer), Amritpal Singh posted near the LoC in Mankote area of Poonch district was on sentry duty when the incident occurred.

“The soldier died on the spot.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation, including medico-legal formalities to ascertain whether the death of the soldier occurred due to suicide or any other reason”, officials said.

Further details were awaited.

