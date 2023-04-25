Agniveer recruitment: Large number of candidates appear for online entrance exam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 : A large number of youth including female candidates appeared for the online common entrance exam of Agniveer recruitment, said a release issued by the Indian Army on Tuesday.

"The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as the first stage has attracted youth from Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. A large number of youths including female candidates appeared for the Agniveer examination this year", Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said.

According to the release, the Indian Army has transformed the procedure for recruitment of Agniveers, with the introduction of a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam as the first step. The online CEE for eligible registered candidates has commenced at 375 examination Centres in 176 locations across India.

The exams started on April 17 and will continue till April 26, 2023, the officials said.

The release further added that with an improved technological threshold, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies making them more manageable and easier to conduct.

A release from the Indian Army earlier stated that the decision to conduct the online exam was taken to keep up with the pace of technology and fulfil the spirit of Digital India.

This marks a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army. The technological threshold in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced digital awareness, the youth is now empowered to undertake online exams, stated a release from the Indian Army.

From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE (Common Entrance Exam). In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in stage three the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared, as per the press release.

The exam would be conducted in the North East Zone at 26 centres across 14 cities in all seven states. The 14 cities are Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur in Assam, Imphal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur in Mpur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Aizawl in Mizoram, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Agartala in Tripura, said Indian Army.

