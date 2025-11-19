Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident: 35 Injured After Bus Overturns Near Bahusuiyan Village

A double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Gonda met with a major accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 3:30 a.m. on November 19. The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control near Bahusuiyan village in the Tatiya police station area. The collision triggered panic inside the bus as frightened passengers cried for help. There were 75 passengers in this bus, and 35 were injured in this accident. Emergency response teams from the UP E-Public Division (UPEDA) and the local police rushed to the site as soon as the incident was reported. Rescuers pulled out trapped passengers and shifted them to Tirwa Medical College in Kannauj for urgent treatment.

Doctors at the hospital stated that nearly 35 passengers sustained injuries in the accident, and medical teams medical them. Treatment for all injured passengers is ongoing, and their condition remains stable under close monitoring by the medical staff.

SP Kannuj Vinod Kumar told ANI, "A Delhi-Gonda bus carrying 75 passengers overturned after it lost control on the Lucknow–Agra Expressway. 35 passengers received minor injuries. After medical treatment, the passengers departed for their respective destinations."

In another accident, three people lost their lives and 25 others were injured when a private double-decker bus travelling from Delhi to Siwan (Bihar) crashed on the Agra–Lucknow Expressway near Kanpur on November 18. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Bilhaur, Sanjeev Kumar Dixit, confirmed that the victims included five-year-old Anurag, son of Ajay from Siwan. He said the child’s mother, Guddi Devi, suffered a severed leg and remained in critical condition, while her husband, Ajay and their two daughters received minor injuries. The other deceased were identified as 30-year-old Naseem Alam from East Champaran and 26-year-old Shashi Giri from Siwan. The injured passengers belonged to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bilhaur, Manjay Singh, stated that the driver might have fallen asleep, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the bus overturning. As the vehicle toppled, several passengers became trapped between broken seats and glass shards, making rescue efforts challenging. Emergency teams used cutting tools to break open the windows and pull out those stuck inside. The injured were immediately rushed to Halet Hospital, where doctors reported that some passengers were in critical condition. According to the ACP, fifteen of the severely injured passengers were referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for advanced care, while others are receiving treatment at a nearby community health centre.