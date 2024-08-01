Agra Panchayat Lets Off Rape Accused After Survivor Hits Him with Shoes, Fines Him Rs 15,000

In Shahganj, Agra district, a local panchayat has allegedly dealt with a 20-year-old rape suspect by ordering him to be struck five times on the head with shoes by the survivor, in front of community members. Additionally, the panchayat imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, to be paid to the survivor.

Citing concerns for family honor, the panchayat halted further police action in the case. Despite being informed of the situation, the police did not intervene, leading to scrutiny of their involvement. The incident occurred on the evening of July 25 when a woman from the Bhogipura area went out but did not return promptly.

Around 9 pm, the woman's family reported her missing to the police, alleging that a local youth had abducted her. When the police arrived at the village to investigate, community members intervened, asserting that they would locate the woman on their own. According to a report of TOI, after five hours, the community members brought her back, and asked police not to take further action as "family honour" was at stake. When the woman, 20, told her family that the accused had lured her away, spiked her drink and raped her, a panchayat was held at the spot and passed the instant and illogical verdict.

A video circulated widely on social media Tuesday shows the rape accused being struck with a shoe by the survivor, surrounded by onlookers. The footage captures the accused walking away nonchalantly once the punishment is over.