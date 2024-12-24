Agra Shocker: Gym Trainer Poses as RAW Agent to Exploit Canadian Woman, Faces Rape Charges

In a shocking incident from Agra, a gym trainer has been charged with rape and criminal intimidation for allegedly sexually assaulting and exploiting a Canadian woman while pretending to be a RAW agent.

According to the complainant, the accused befriended her on a dating app, where he falsely claimed to be an operative of India's intelligence agency, RAW. The two developed a relationship, which eventually became physical.

After returning to Canada, the woman discovered she was pregnant. Upon informing the accused of her condition, he allegedly threatened her and subsequently blocked all communication.

An FIR has been registered against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 64, 123, 351(2), 74, and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The police are currently investigating the matter.