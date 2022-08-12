Aguada Jail Museum to be thrown open to public from September 1

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the Aguada Jail and the museum which is dedicated to the freedom struggle along with galleries will be opened for the general public from September 1.

He hoisted the national flag at Aguada Jail and received the Guard of Honour at a function organised by the Government of Goa to commemorate the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign as part of the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" being held to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence.

Highlighting the rich history preserved at renovated Aguada Jail in Goa, Chief Minister said, "The renovated Aguada Jail and the museum which is dedicated to the freedom struggle along with galleries, will be open for the general public from September 1, 2022, and informed that students will get free entry in the renovated Aguada jail museum for one year as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

He urged the students to visit the Aguada Jail museum to understand the rich history of Goa.

Further, he informed that 75 freedom fighters who sacrificed their life for Goa's liberation will be given a certificate of Honour on August 15.

Earlier, the Chief Minister felicitated five freedom fighters on the occasion.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo, MLA & GTDC Chairman Ganesh Gaonkar, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, DGP Jaspal Singh IPS and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour.

