Ahead LS polls, BJP opens media centre in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, March 18 Ahead of the Lok Sabah elections scheduled in Gujarat on May 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday opened a media centre in the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad.

The opening event was attended by Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, Paatil expressed confidence about the BJP's potential to win over 400 seats nationwide, with a substantial lead in Gujarat's 26 constituencies.

The newly-established media centre is designed to be a hub for real-time updates on BJP's activities, including schedules of the leaders' tours, public meetings, and press events.

Paatil reiterated the party's commitment to win all 26 seats in Gujarat under the guidance of national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also highlighted the Narendra Modi government's achievements, including infrastructure development and welfare schemes that have garnered widespread public support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor