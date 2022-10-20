Ahead of Diwali, 75,000 youngsters to get appointment letter for govt jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a special Diwali announcement for youngsters across the country. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "gift" jobs to 75,000 youth across the country. The PM will interact with youngsters through video conferencing on Saturday, two days before Diwali, sources said.

Appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 young people for jobs in various ministries and government departments. Jobs will be allocated in the Defence Ministry, Railway Ministry, the post department, Home Ministry, Labour and Employment Ministry, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Bureau of Investigation, customs, and banking, among others.

Sources in the government said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked all the ministries to find out vacant posts in their respective ministry and fill them up in a stipulated time. Union ministers have been told to be present in their state or the place where these youths stay. Around 75 places have been shortlisted where the central ministers and members of parliament will join the ceremony along with those getting the jobs.

While information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be present in Chandigarh, rural development minister Giriraj Singh will be in Bihar, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Odisha and Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Rajasthan, commerce minister Piyush Goyal will be in Maharashtra and tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda will be in Jharkhand. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be in Gujarat to attend the event.