Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, state Cong working president Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco resigns as MLA

In another blow to Congress ahead of Goa Assembly polls, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the party's state working president, resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

With this, the party's strength in the 40-member House has been reduced to two.

Lourenco, who represented the Curtorim Assembly segment in the south Goa district, submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Namrata Ulman at her office.

Notably, Congress recently declared its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, and Lourenco's name was on the list.

Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA earlier this month. Luizinho Faleiro, who was also former chief minister of Goa, resigned from Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, which will be contesting the state polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor