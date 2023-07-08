Ahead of I-Day, mega counter-terror drills held in national capital

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Ahead of the Independence Day and the upcoming G20 Summit, the second Mega Counter-Terror Exercise 'ALL OUT-II' was held in the national capital on Friday, stated an official release.

According to the release, the event was organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Delhi Police.

The exercise, involving multiple agencies, was conducted successfully in three phases at multiple locations including CCIE Janpath, Pragati Maidan, India Gate Hexagon, Air Force Station, (Palam), Rajghat and prominent hotels of the national capital.

As part of the exercise, mock terrorists launched an attack at 1500 hours on July 6 and continued till 0300 hours (night) on July 7, as per the official statement.

With the exception of higher level officers of all the agencies, no one else was informed prior to the exercise, in a bid to make it more realistic.

The whole exercise was conducted very smoothly and no untoward incident or unnecessary panic was noticed till the conclusion of the massive drill, the release stated, adding that the response of all the officers/men of the stakeholder agencies was appreciated by senior officers, added the official statement.

Delhi Police extended its gratitude to all participating agencies, including the NSG, CISF, NDRF, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Medical Services, Delhi Fire Services and private security agencies of hotels for their support and co-ordination.

