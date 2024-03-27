Ahead of LS polls, Upendra Kushwaha seeks blessings from 'elder brother' Nitish Kumar

Patna, March 27 Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections starting April 19, the National President of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Upendra Kushwaha, met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state capital on Wednesday.

Uploading his photograph with Nitish Kumar on X, Kushwaha said, "Today, I met with my elder brother CM Nitish Kumar at his residence and took his blessings."

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Kushwaha separated from the JD-U in February last year.

The meeting sent out a message that Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar are united, and will give a tough contest to the candidates of the INDIA bloc in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency and other parts of Bihar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kushwaha, contesting as an RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) candidate, was defeated by JD-U's Mahabali Singh from Karakat.

The RLM led by Kushwaha is an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar. As per the seat-sharing formula of the NDA, the Karakat seat has been allotted to Kushwaha.

Recently, Kushwaha slammed the JD-U leaders for 'breaking' his party’s state unit chief Ramesh Kushwaha.

JD-U has given ticket to Ramesh Kushwaha’s wife Vijaylaxmi Kushwaha to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Siwan.

