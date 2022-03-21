Ahead of PM Modi-Morrison summit, Australia returns 29 antiquities to India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, Australia has handed over as many as 29 antiquities to India, which is seen as a boost to New Delhi's bid to get back the country's heritage from across the world.

The antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes - Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain traditions, portraits and decorative objects. These antiquities come from different time periods, with earlier ones dating to 9-10 century CE.

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper. Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the antiquities returned by Australia.

The repatriated antiquities includes Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan.

Other antiquities repatriated includes the portrait of Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin Lala Deen Dayal, memorial portrait of Hiralal A. Gandhi, and untitled 'Manorath' portrait of donor and priests before Shri Nathji, Nathdwara.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Narendra Modi government has been instrumental in bringing back some 200 stolen antiquities to India from across the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor