Ahead of Punjab assembly polls, Kejriwal promises India's biggest sports university in Jalandhar

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar and an international airport if his party comes to power in the state.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, remarked that his party has to "win a fight for the happiness of Punjab."

"We have to win a fight for the happiness of Punjab and bring the AAP government to power in March 2022 (Assembly polls). We will make the country's biggest sports university and an international airport in Jalandhar if we come into power," he said during the party's Tiranga Yatra.

Kejriwal also said that an international airport has been a "long-pending demand of people in the Doaba region."

During the roadshow, the AAP supremo said that Jalandhar is well-known for its sports industry and that several popular sportspersons, especially cricketers and hockey players, use products manufactured here.

Before heading for the 'Tiranga Yatra', Kejriwal had urged people to join it.

"We are going to Jalandhar, where we will take out a Tiranga Yatra. I appeal to the people to join the Yatra in large numbers. Punjab is a land of martyrs, it gave birth to several freedom fighters. Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in their memory," he had told reporters in Amritsar.

Kejriwal had earlier promised free coaching to the students of the Scheduled Caste (SC), free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years if his party comes to power.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor