Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests History-Sheeter With 1.23 Kg MD Drugs Worth Rs 1.3 Crore, Weapons and Rs 18 Lakh Cash in Danilimda

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Zishan Datta Pawale with 1.23 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 1.3 crore in a significant operation in the Danilimda area of Gujarat. Alongside the drugs, the police seized two weapons, 40 live rounds, and Rs 18 lakh in cash. Pawale, identified as a history-sheeter, is accused of supplying and trading drugs across Gujarat. The investigation is ongoing to trace the source of the drugs and identify the network involved.

In a related development, police arrested six individuals with MD drugs worth Rs 25 lakh yesterday. The Special Operations Group (SOG) has now handled over 100 NDPS cases, with 232 accused apprehended so far.

Recently, drugs were also seized in Bhavnagar. Hanif Belim was caught red-handed with drugs during a raid at his house in the Bharatnagar area. Police investigations revealed that Belim had drug connections extending to Ahmedabad. He was arrested with MD drugs valued at Rs 2.5 lakh. Belim, who works as a labourer, resides in the Bharatnagar Bay Maliya area of Bhavnagar city.