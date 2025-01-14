Ahmedabad Makar Sankranti 2025 Celebration: Crowds Flock In Large Numbers To Feast On Undhiyu' and 'Jalebi' (Watch Video)

The city's cherished tradition of celebrating Makar Sankranti with the classic combination of 'undhiyu' and 'jalebi' continues to flourish. This year, the festive spirit was palpable, especially in the historic Khadia area, where residents gathered in large numbers to indulge in these culinary delights.

Long queues were seen outside popular local eateries, with people eagerly purchasing 'undhiyu', 'jalebi', and 'poori' to mark the auspicious occasion. These delicacies are an integral part of the festival, symbolizing joy, togetherness, and the culinary richness of Gujarat's heritage. Makar Sankranti holds special significance in Ahmedabad, bringing families together over food and kite flying. The Khadia area, known for its vibrant street food culture, remains a focal point of the celebrations, offering a taste of tradition in every bite.

Uttarayan, celebrated annually on January 14 or 15, aligns with the sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makara) on its northward journey and this celestial event, known as Uttarayana, is believed to bring prosperity and positivity. The festival carries astrological, seasonal and spiritual significance, often likened to India’s version of Thanksgiving, as it celebrates harvest, hope, and community. Uttarayan was celebrated on December 31, many years ago - Due to the revolution of the earth around the sun, every eight years, the date of Uttarayan is postponed by one day. It is believed that Uttarayan was celebrated on December 31, a thousand years ago.