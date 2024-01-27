AIADMK Election Manifesto Panel To Tour State From Feb 5 To Elicit Public Views

Chennai, Jan 27 ( IANS) The election manifesto committee members of AIADMK, the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, will be touring across the state from February 5 to 10 in a bid to elicit the views and opinion of the public.

AIADMK has formed an election manifesto drafting committee for the 2024 general elections, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

Senior party leaders Natham R. Viswanathan, C. Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V. Jayaraman, D. Jayakumar, C.Ve. Shanmugam, S. Semmalai, B. Valarmathi, O.S. Manian, R.B. Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan are part of the 10-member panel.

The committee is expected to receive inputs from all the 38 districts of the state within this six day tour of the state. These 38 districts are classified as nine zones and committee members will split as different teams and cover all the zones for public response.

AIADMK general secretary amd opposition leader of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) called upon his party cadre to facilitate meetings between the panel and various sections of the society.

In a statement on Friday, EPS called upon the people to express their needs and expectations from the MP and the Central government.

The committee would meet farmers, weavers, fishermen, government officials, teachers, those in unorganised sectors, women, students, industrialists, entrepreneurs, among others.

EPS in the statement said that the panel would receive inputs from Chennai and Vellore Zones on February 5 and from Villupuram and Salem Zones the following day. It would visit Thanjavur and Tiruchi Zones on February 7 and on the following day, it would receive inputs from Coimbatore Zone. It would visit Madurai and Tirunelveli Zones on February 9 and 10 respectively.

It is to be notes that since the 2019 loksabha elections, AIADMK has fared poorly in elections. While the party lost ita face in the 2019 general elections with AIADMK winning only one out of the 39 seats, in the 2021 assembly elections it lost power to DMK. The AIADMK top brass is in the process of connecting public and to regain the lost ground in electoral hustings.

